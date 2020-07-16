Man denies having corkscrew in street and assaulting police officer

A man is to stand trial later this year accused of assaulting an emergency worker.

David Dixey, 49, has been charged with having an article with a blade or point, namely a corkscrew, in Earlham Road, Norwich, on May 5 this year.

He has also been charged with assaulting a police officer on the same date.

Dixey, from Earlham Road, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (July 16) when he denied both offences.

Judge Anthony Bate listed the matter for trial at the crown court on December 9.