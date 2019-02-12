Search

Man to go on trial accused of assaulting Norwich police officer

PUBLISHED: 16:37 01 March 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

A man is to go on trial accused of punching a police officer on the night of the blood moon in Norwich.

Dale Ould, 29, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker, a police officer, and theft of a pedal cycle.

Ould, who gave his address as Vale Green, Mile Cross, when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (March 1) when he pleaded not guilty to both offences which happened at about 8.50pm on Sunday, January 20.

A trial has been listed for May 9 at Norwich Magistrates Court.

As previously reported, the incident happened on the night of a “super blood moon” in Norwich.

Norwich Police had shared details of the incident on social media, tweeting: “Patrolling this fine City even with the “super blood wolf moon” tonight. Just helped stop a male that ran away from my Norwich North colleague after punching him in the face.”

