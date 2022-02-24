Emil Lubbat is to go on trial after a UEA student was stabbed on Bluebell Road, Norwich on December 11 2020. - Credit: Archant

A man will stand trial this summer accused of stabbing a student in Norwich.

Emil Lubbat, 21, has denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

It followed an incident in Bluebell Road, Norwich, at just before 3am on December 11 2020 when a man in his 20s, a University of East Anglia student, was stabbed in the stomach.

The case was mentioned at King's Lynn Crown Court on Thursday (February 24).

The short hearing confirmed that Lubbat, from Richmond, London will go on trial at Norwich Crown Court on June 20 this year.