News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man accused of Norwich stabbing to stand trial this year

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:29 PM February 24, 2022
Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Emil Lubbat is to go on trial after a UEA student was stabbed on Bluebell Road, Norwich on December 11 2020. - Credit: Archant

A man will stand trial this summer accused of stabbing a student in Norwich.

Emil Lubbat, 21, has denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

It followed an incident in Bluebell Road, Norwich, at just before 3am on December 11 2020 when a man in his 20s, a University of East Anglia student, was stabbed in the stomach.

The case was mentioned at King's Lynn Crown Court on Thursday (February 24).

The short hearing confirmed that Lubbat, from Richmond, London will go on trial at Norwich Crown Court on June 20 this year.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Fabiani De Souza.

Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home

Staff Reporter

person
The Air Ambulance responded.

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Busseys showroom in Dereham is set to close and could be replaced by a Lidl supermarket 

Car dealership set to close - and could be replaced by supermarket

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Secure dog walking field opens in Martham near Great Yarmouth

'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon