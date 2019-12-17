Man, 82, to remain in hospital after stabbing wife to death

An 82-year-old man with dementia will remain in hospital after he stabbed his wife of 50 years to death, a court has heard.

Michael Hubbard was spotted through an open doorway holding a knife in each hand in the hallway of their home in Churchill Place, Brooke, while his wife Hilda Hubbard, 76, known as Frances, was lying on the ground.

Norwich Crown Court has heard Hubbard told concerned neighbours "she won't need an ambulance" before he stabbed the victim in the neck three times.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said armed police were quickly on the scene before Hubbard told officers: "She's dead. Just shoot me."

He then pointed a knife at his wife's neck which prompted officers to fire plastic bullets to disarm him.

Mrs Hubbard was dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination showed a number of stab wounds to her face and neck, including a fatal wound to an artery in her neck.

Hubbard was taken to the hospital to be checked and was later sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

On Tuesday (December 17) a jury of 10 men and two women took 20 minutes to find that Hubbard unlawfully killed his wife.

Hubbard was sentenced to a hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act by Judge Anthony Bate, who described it as a "very sad and distressing" case.

Judge Bate also said armed officers from Norfolk Police attended and dealt with the incident to the highest standard, as the court had come to expect.

The defendant's children Stephen Hubbard and Fiona Ford had referred to it as an "unexpected double blow" with Fiona, on behalf of the family, saying in a statement that it was their wish that their father remained in hospital with the care and support of staff.

The court had heard Hubbard, who originally had been charged with the murder of his wife on September 23 last year, was found not fit to stand trial as he had been diagnosed with dementia with Lewy bodies and was unfit to plead.