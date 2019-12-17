Search

Advanced search

Man, 82, to remain in hospital after stabbing wife to death

PUBLISHED: 12:09 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 17 December 2019

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service

East Anglia News Service

An 82-year-old man with dementia will remain in hospital after he stabbed his wife of 50 years to death, a court has heard.

Michael Hubbard was spotted through an open doorway holding a knife in each hand in the hallway of their home in Churchill Place, Brooke, while his wife Hilda Hubbard, 76, known as Frances, was lying on the ground.

Norwich Crown Court has heard Hubbard told concerned neighbours "she won't need an ambulance" before he stabbed the victim in the neck three times.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said armed police were quickly on the scene before Hubbard told officers: "She's dead. Just shoot me."

He then pointed a knife at his wife's neck which prompted officers to fire plastic bullets to disarm him.

Mrs Hubbard was dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination showed a number of stab wounds to her face and neck, including a fatal wound to an artery in her neck.

Hubbard was taken to the hospital to be checked and was later sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

On Tuesday (December 17) a jury of 10 men and two women took 20 minutes to find that Hubbard unlawfully killed his wife.

Hubbard was sentenced to a hospital order under section 37 of the Mental Health Act by Judge Anthony Bate, who described it as a "very sad and distressing" case.

Judge Bate also said armed officers from Norfolk Police attended and dealt with the incident to the highest standard, as the court had come to expect.

The defendant's children Stephen Hubbard and Fiona Ford had referred to it as an "unexpected double blow" with Fiona, on behalf of the family, saying in a statement that it was their wish that their father remained in hospital with the care and support of staff.

The court had heard Hubbard, who originally had been charged with the murder of his wife on September 23 last year, was found not fit to stand trial as he had been diagnosed with dementia with Lewy bodies and was unfit to plead.

Most Read

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Canaries Debate: Should Norwich City look to bring back Jordan Rhodes this January?

Jordan Rhodes scored six goals during his loan stint with the Canaries, the last of which being a crucial equaliser against West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

High-end restaurant apologises for ‘unfitting’ hygiene rating

The Duke's Head Hotel on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists