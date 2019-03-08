Man to go on trial for attempted murder after Norwich stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant. Archant

A 26-year-old man is to go on trial later this year after he denied an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

Ashley Anderson, 26, has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Andy Peters after the stabbing incident in Godric Place which happened on Wednesday, November 21 last year.

Anderson, of Norton Gardens, London, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, March 22 for a further case management hearing wearing a blue tracksuit.

The court heard that a trial date had been set for April 29 but that further material in the case needs to be served on defence by early next month.

Anderson will remain in custody until his trial.