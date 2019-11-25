Search

Man to go on trial over knifepoint carjacking in Norwich

25 November, 2019 - 06:00
The scene of a carjacking in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A man is due to go on trial today accused of carrying out a knifepoint carjacking and a string of crimes in Norwich and South Norfolk including possessing a firearm.

Rashal Alam, 34, has pleaded not guilty to robbing a woman of a Mini Cooper car in Guernsey Road, Norwich, on Monday, June 10.

He has also denied possession of an article with a blade or point on the same date.

Alam, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, also pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, on June 10 and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on the same date.

He denied aggravated burglary at a property in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross, on June 10 and an attempted burglary at Derby Street, assaulting a police officer in Norwich, and racially aggravated threatening behaviour.

The trial of Alam is due to start today at Norwich Crown Court.

