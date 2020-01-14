Search

Advanced search

Man to go on trial accused of wife's murder in Norwich care home

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 14 January 2020

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

An 81-year-old man is due to go on trial today accused of murdering his wife at a care home in Costessey.

Mill Street in Buxton. Pic: Peter Walsh.Mill Street in Buxton. Pic: Peter Walsh.

Doreen Virgo, 89, was found dead at the Grays Fair Court care home at Dereham Road, Costessey on Friday, July 12 last year.

You may also want to watch:

Her husband Mick Virgo, with whom she lived in Mill Street, Buxton, was charged with her murder following a Home Office post-mortem examination which showed Mrs Virgo had died from compression of the neck.

A trial is due to get underway at Ipswich Crown Court later today (Tuesday, January 14).

Doreen Virgo, 89, had been staying at a care home in Costessey at the time of her death but she previously lived at Mill Street, Buxton with her husband Mick Virgo who has been charged with her murder. Photo: Peter WalshDoreen Virgo, 89, had been staying at a care home in Costessey at the time of her death but she previously lived at Mill Street, Buxton with her husband Mick Virgo who has been charged with her murder. Photo: Peter Walsh

Following Mrs Virgo's death, people living in Buxton spoke of their shock and sadness at what had happened.

Neighbours said Mrs Virgo was a "lovely old lady" who would be missed by those who knew her.

Most Read

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs. Picture: Archant

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

WEIRD NORFOLK: The ‘orgy stone’ of Merton which if moved causes “erotic debauchery” - and the end of the world.

Weird Norfolk The Merton Stone Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Crash on Norfolk road

A vehicle crashed on Woodbastwick road in Blofield. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs. Picture: Archant

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Gifted to close city centre shop after less than five months of trading

Gifted in London Street will close at the end of January. Picture: Archant

Parents warned after attempts to groom four high school pupils online

File photo of Hellesdon High School.PIC: Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists