Man to go on trial accused of wife's murder in Norwich care home

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh. Archant

An 81-year-old man is due to go on trial today accused of murdering his wife at a care home in Costessey.

Mill Street in Buxton. Pic: Peter Walsh. Mill Street in Buxton. Pic: Peter Walsh.

Doreen Virgo, 89, was found dead at the Grays Fair Court care home at Dereham Road, Costessey on Friday, July 12 last year.

Her husband Mick Virgo, with whom she lived in Mill Street, Buxton, was charged with her murder following a Home Office post-mortem examination which showed Mrs Virgo had died from compression of the neck.

A trial is due to get underway at Ipswich Crown Court later today (Tuesday, January 14).

Following Mrs Virgo's death, people living in Buxton spoke of their shock and sadness at what had happened.

Neighbours said Mrs Virgo was a "lovely old lady" who would be missed by those who knew her.