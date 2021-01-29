Man denies murder of 42-year-old who was stabbed in the neck

Published: 10:59 AM January 29, 2021

A murder investigation was launched in North Walsham after the incident. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Archant

A man is to go on trial later this year after denying the murder of a 42-year-old who was stabbed in the neck following a disturbance in a Norfolk town.

Police were called to Antingham Drive in North Walsham shortly before 11.30pm on Friday, October 2 following reports from paramedics that a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Police at the scene of where Thomas Moore died in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Archant

Officers arrived to find the man, who has since been identified as Thomas Moore, on nearby Bacton Road.

He died at the scene.

Matthew Constantinou, 42, of Antingham Drive, North Walsham, has been charged with murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday, January 29.

A murder investigation has been launched in North Walsham after reports that a man was stabbed in the neck on Antingham Drive near Bacton Road. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Archant

The defendant, who appeared via videolink from Norwich Prison, pleaded not guilty to murder as well as two counts of having an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat and a knife, on October 2 last year.

A trial date of April 26 was confirmed by Judge Anthony Bate with a pre-trial review set to take place on April 9.

The trial is expected to last at least five days.

Peter Gair appeared for the prosecution and Matthew McNiff for the defence.

A Home Office post mortem examination, which took place on Saturday, October 3, established that Mr Moore, from North Walsham, died as a result of a single stab wound.

The victim’s family have described Mr Moore as a “gentle soul” in a tribute to him.

A statement from his family said: “He was a gentle soul with a free spirit who will be greatly missed by his family. We would ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Mr Moore’s family did not wish to release a photograph of him.

Speaking at the time of the murder, North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said he was “deeply shocked” by the incident, adding that “this doesn’t happen here.”

One person who lives nearby and wished to not be named said: “It’s really sad – it’s the first time I’ve ever known anything like that to happen in North Walsham.”

A second man, in his 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of assault has since been released with no further action against him.



