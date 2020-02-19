No further action after alleged sexual assault at Latitude Festival

Latitude 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

No further action will be taken against a man arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault at the Latitude Festival, it has emerged,

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident occurred in the red camping area at Henham Park in Suffolk between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, July 20 last year.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Sussex in connection with the incident.

You may also want to watch:

The man was questioned in police custody and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police conducted a thorough investigation into the case, however there was in sufficient evidence to proceed with a prosecution and charge."

Less than 20 people were arrested over the course of last year's festival.

Out of the 40,000 attendees, police made 17 arrests at the three-day showcase at Henham Park, in Southwold.

Of those, 14 people were arrested for possession with intent to supply drugs.