Drug dealer to be sentenced next month over city stabbing

Published: 7:35 AM January 30, 2021

Police were called to Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross on May 13 2020 after a man was stabbed in the stomach. - Credit: Simon Parkin, Archant.

A drug dealer found guilty of stabbing a man in Norwich is to be sentenced next month.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Jamie Mooney was stabbed in his stomach and leg before being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after an incident in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross, on May 13 this year.

Raehein Phillips, 23, was cleared of attempted murder at Norwich Crown Court last month but found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also found guilty of having an offensive weapon, a Rambo-style knife.

The court heard that before the trial he had also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Sentencing was adjourned in order that a pre-sentence report could be carried out.

The case will be dealt with on February 26.