Man admits wounding woman with knife in Norwich

Theodore Lynch admitted wounding a woman with a knife after appearing at Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man has been warned custody is "extremely likely" after he admitted wounding a woman with a knife in Norwich.

Theodore Lynch, 39, was due to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) between October 7 and October 10, 2021.

Lynch, of Westfield Road, Brundall, maintained his not guilty plea to the charge when he appeared at court on Wednesday (April 27) but entered a guilty plea to a charge of wounding without intent.

It follows an incident in Bowers Avenue, Norwich, where a woman Lynch had previously been in a relationship with, although not at the time, suffered a knife wound to her arm.

She was also scratched in the neck with a pair of scissors.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said the plea was acceptable to the crown with the case adjourned until May 13 so reports, including one to assess the defendant's dangerousness, can be carried out.

Judge Katharine Moore told Lynch that "immediate custody was extremely likely" in the case.

Lynch was represented in court by Matthew McNiff.