Man convicted of spirit level attack is due back in court

Paul Franey is to be sentenced later this month after being convicted of an attack at Allison Bank, Norwich - Credit: Archant

The sentencing of a man convicted over an attack in which he struck a friend repeatedly with a spirit level will take place later this month.

Paul Franey, 31, was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following a trial at Norwich Crown Court last month.

It followed an incident in a flat at Allison Bank, near Geoffrey Watling Way, Norwich, on October 24, 2018.

The jury of 10 men and two women were told how the victim was attacked by Franey with a spirit level after a scuffle broke out when he attempted to stop him from driving home following an evening of heavy drinking.

Franey, of Verdens Lane, Wymondham, was to be sentenced on July 1 but the case will now take place on July 28.