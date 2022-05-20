Man admits west Norfolk arson

Mark Bedford pleaded guilty to arson when he appeared at King's Lynn Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man will be sentenced later this month after he admitted arson.

Mark Bedford, 49, appeared at King's Lynn Crown Court on Friday (May 20) having been charged with arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

It follows a fire at a property at Church Drove, Outwell on January 28 this year.

Bedford, of Church Drove, Outwell, near Wisbech pleaded guilty to the offence.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned sentencing until June 24.