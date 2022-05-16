Man admits stealing car key in Costessey burglary

Vito Smith will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court next month after admitting burglary - Credit: Archant

A man will be sentenced next month after he admitted burglary.

Vito Smith, 30, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (May 16) via videolink from Norwich Prison when he admitted burglary.

It follows an incident on November 19 last year when a VW car key was stolen from an address at Longdell Hills, Costessey.

Smith, currently of HMP Norwich, also admitted breaching a restraining order, relating to a former partner, on February 26 this year.

But he denied unlawful wounding which had occurred when the victim fell over and injured herself following a scuffle with Smith who had breached the restraining order.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 14 by Judge Katharine Moore who ordered a pre-sentence report to be carried out but insisted "all options were open".

Judge Moore said the report was to look for an update on domestic violence.

Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution while John Morgans represented Vito.