Man to be sentenced for assaulting woman

Christopher Jameson is to be sentenced - Credit: Archant

A man is to be sentenced later this year after he admitted assaulting a woman.

Christopher Jameson, 34, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 27) having admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) against a woman.

The incidents occurred against a woman in the Horsford area on February 14 this year and between March 23 and March 26 this year.

Jameson, of Bonds Meadow, Lowestoft, has also admitted an offence of acting in breach of a restraining order between January 18 and April 2 this year.

Judge Anthony Bate set a date of September 16 for sentence.