Man panicked when he saw police and drove dangerously on NDR

The Northern Distributor Road (NDR) . Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

A motorist is to be sentenced after he admitted driving dangerously on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Simon Baker, 29, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously in the A1270 NDR and B1150 North Walsham Road on October 13 last year.

Baker, of Mountbatten Drive, Norwich, pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (January 10).

He also admitted driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without third party insurance on the same date last year.

Simon Nicholls, representing Baker, said his client had gone out to get medication for his heavily pregnant partner and then "panicked" when he saw the police.

The case was committed for sentence at Norwich Crown Court at a date to be fixed.

He was granted unconditional bail until the sentencing,

Baker was also given an interim driving ban.