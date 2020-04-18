Great Yarmouth man pleads guilty to raft of offences

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man is to be sentenced after he admitted a raft of crimes, including supplying Class A drugs.

Kane Saunders, 28, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Friday (April 17) when he admitted possession of class A drugs, namely diamorphine and cocaine, with intent to supply on March 18 this year.

Saunders, of Victoria Street, Great Yarmouth, also pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place, namely Alderson Road, Yarmouth, on March 18 this year and breaching a restraining order on the same date.

In addition, Saunders pleaded guilty to inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) on March 13 this year and acting in breach of a restraining order on the same date.

He has also admitted using a motor vehicle without third party insurance but denied dangerous driving on March 18 this year.

He will be sentenced on May 7.