Person seriously injured after object thrown from bedroom window

Norwich Crown Court picture by Adrian Judd for EDP copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man is to be sentenced after he picked up an object from his bedroom window and threw it at a person below, resulting in serious injury, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lyas Jones, 24, admitted three offences of assault by beating and one of count of grievous bodily harm when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (May 6).

You may also want to watch:

The court heard it followed an incident on November 8 last year when Jones had gone home when others attended his address to remonstrate about his earlier actions.

Jones, of Shelfanger Road, Diss, opened his bedroom window and “shouted at them to go away” before he picked up an object from the window and “threw it and struck the unfortunate victim in the head causing serious injury at the time”.

Jonathan Goodman, for Jones, said the offences were predicated by the mental state of the defendant at the time.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 4 so a pre-sentence report can be carried out.