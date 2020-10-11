Man due in court over burglary, assaults and threats with knife
PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 October 2020
A man is due to appear at court later this year after being charged with a number of offences, including burglary and threatening a person with a knife.
A man suffered facial injuries after being assaulted in Southalls Way, Norwich, on Sunday, January 26.
Two more people also suffered facial injuries when they were also assaulted and threatened with a knife at a property in Southalls Way, while a window was smashed at a property in nearby Branford Road.
Richard Bower, of no fixed abode but formerly of Southalls Way, Norwich, has been charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage, assault by beating and threatening a person with a bladed article.
Bower is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for a further case management hearing on December 7.
