Man due in court over burglary, assaults and threats with knife

Police at the scene in Southalls Way, Norwich. PIC: Submitted. Archant

A man is due to appear at court later this year after being charged with a number of offences, including burglary and threatening a person with a knife.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man suffered facial injuries after being assaulted in Southalls Way, Norwich, on Sunday, January 26.

Two more people also suffered facial injuries when they were also assaulted and threatened with a knife at a property in Southalls Way, while a window was smashed at a property in nearby Branford Road.

Richard Bower, of no fixed abode but formerly of Southalls Way, Norwich, has been charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage, assault by beating and threatening a person with a bladed article.

Bower is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for a further case management hearing on December 7.