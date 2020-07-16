Man to due to appear in court in connection with stabbing in Norfolk

Police cordoned off the Kingsway Pavilion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man is set to appear in court next month in connection with a stabbing in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police cordoned off the Kingsway Pavilion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop Police cordoned off the Kingsway Pavilion, off Riversway, King's Lynn, following an incident in which a man was stabbed Picture: Chris Bishop

Police were called to playing fields off Riversway, in North Lynn, on Tuesday afternoon, after reports a man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.

Philip Hodgkinson, 35, of no fixed address, has since been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court earlier this month.

Hodgkinson is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on August 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The Kingsway Pavilion, which stands in the playing fields between Riversway and the A1078 Edward Benefer Way, opposite Lynn North fire station and the St Edmunds Academy, was cordoned off by police as detectives investigated the incident earlier this month.