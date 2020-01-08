Search

Man to appear at court in Norwich later this week charged with murder

PUBLISHED: 18:51 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:51 08 January 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man is due to appear at court in Norwich later this week accused of murder.

Nicolae Budurus, 39, has been charged with murder following the death of Audrius Lapinskas, 30, in Peterborough on Sunday, January 5.

It followed an incident on Lincoln Road, Peterborough, at about 8.50pm.

A post mortem examination carried out yesterday on Tuesday (January 7) at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge concluded Mr Lapinskas died as a result of being assaulted.

The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

Budurus, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough will appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (January 10) having previously appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday (January 8)

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting reference 35/1271/20 of 5 January or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

