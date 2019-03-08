Man charged with murdering wife at Brooke to appear in court next month

Forensic van at the scene in Brooke. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

The case of a man charged with the murder of his wife in Brooke has been adjourned.

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service

Police were called to a property in Churchill Place, at around 10.30am on Sunday, September 23 last year following reports a woman had been stabbed.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded the woman, Hilda Hubbard, 76, known as Frances, died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

A man, her husband Michael, was arrested by police following the incident but was later released from custody and detained under the Mental Health Act.

Floral tributes left at scene outside property in Brooke. Picture: Pete Walsh Floral tributes left at scene outside property in Brooke. Picture: Pete Walsh

But Michael Hubbard, 81, now of Northside House, formerly the Norvic Clinic, at St Andrews Business Park, Norwich, has been charged with the murder of Hilda Hubbard.

The case was listed at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 15) but he did not appear.

He is next due to appear at the magistrates court on June 12 in the morning.

Following the stabbing, flowers were outside the bungalow, one of which had a note which read: "Be at peace dear Frances X."