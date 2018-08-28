Man to appear in court after police officer assaulted in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 28 January 2019
Archant
A man arrested after a police officer was assaulted will appear in court later this year.
Dale Ould, 29, of Tuckswood Lane, Norwich, is to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on March 1 after being charged with assaulting an emergency service worker and theft of a pedal cycle.
It follows an incident in Aylsham Road, Norwich, at about 8.50pm on Sunday, January 20 when a man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and assaulting a police officer.
Norwich Police had shared details of the incident on social media, tweeting: “Patrolling this fine City even with the “supper blood wolf moon” tonight. Just helped stop a male that ran away from my Norwich North colleague after punching him in the face #ProtectTheProtectors #NESNT #PC55.”
New laws came into force in November last year which unlock harsher sentences for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers.