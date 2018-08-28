Man to appear in court after police officer assaulted in Norwich

Norwich Police tweeted a picture of the moon after an officer was assaulted. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter. Archant

A man arrested after a police officer was assaulted will appear in court later this year.

Dale Ould, 29, of Tuckswood Lane, Norwich, is to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on March 1 after being charged with assaulting an emergency service worker and theft of a pedal cycle.

It follows an incident in Aylsham Road, Norwich, at about 8.50pm on Sunday, January 20 when a man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and assaulting a police officer.

Norwich Police had shared details of the incident on social media, tweeting: “Patrolling this fine City even with the “supper blood wolf moon” tonight. Just helped stop a male that ran away from my Norwich North colleague after punching him in the face #ProtectTheProtectors #NESNT #PC55.”

New laws came into force in November last year which unlock harsher sentences for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers.