Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man to appear in court after police officer assaulted in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:55 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 28 January 2019

Norwich Police tweeted a picture of the moon after an officer was assaulted. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich Police tweeted a picture of the moon after an officer was assaulted. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Archant

A man arrested after a police officer was assaulted will appear in court later this year.

Dale Ould, 29, of Tuckswood Lane, Norwich, is to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on March 1 after being charged with assaulting an emergency service worker and theft of a pedal cycle.

It follows an incident in Aylsham Road, Norwich, at about 8.50pm on Sunday, January 20 when a man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle and assaulting a police officer.

Norwich Police had shared details of the incident on social media, tweeting: “Patrolling this fine City even with the “supper blood wolf moon” tonight. Just helped stop a male that ran away from my Norwich North colleague after punching him in the face #ProtectTheProtectors #NESNT #PC55.”

New laws came into force in November last year which unlock harsher sentences for those who attack 999 workers - including police officers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy and Dave from 1pm

Emi Buendia conceded a penalty in the first half against Sheffield United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s online fashion retailer Miss Shoes tumbles into administration

Monica and Martin Lott of Miss Shoes and Fuel Your Own Fashion at their Hellesdon warehouse base.; Photo by Simon Finlay
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists