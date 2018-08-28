Man to appear in court after being charged with knife-point robberies in West Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 21:15 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:15 11 January 2019
Archant
Detectives have charged a man in connection with two knife-point robberies in King’s Lynn and Downham Market.
Police were called to JD Sports in Lynn High Street at about 9.55am on Thursday (January 10) after a man entered the store and threatened a female member of staff with a knife before stealing trainers, gloves and clothing.
Officers attended a second incident shortly before 10.30am at Lynn Road in Downham Market where a car was stolen during a knife-point robbery.
Daniel York, 20 of London Road, Lynn, has been charged with two counts of robbery, one count of possession of a bladed article, one count of driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
He will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (January 12).
Comments have been disabled on this article.