Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 09:33 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:59 05 December 2018

School Lane, in Little Melton, where a man was tied up by up to four burglars who broke into his home. Pic: Google.

Google

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his Norfolk home.

Police said they believed the man had been specifically targeted in the aggravated burglary at the home in School Lane, Little Melton.

They said up to four men had gone to the home between 8.45pm and 9pm on Monday, December 3.

They tied up the man, assaulted him and demanded money.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, managed to free himself and went to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm.

The burglars escaped with what police described as “a large quantity of cash”.

Detective Sergeant Mike Cox said: “We are currently trying to establish the exact circumstances around this incident but we do believe it to be a targeted attack.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the burglary to contact police.”

People in the village said police forensics vehicles had been outside the home on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

