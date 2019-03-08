Search

Advanced search

Drugs runner threw cocaine and heroin into river in Norwich to try to escape police

PUBLISHED: 11:41 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 04 September 2019

Nathan Tomkinson

Nathan Tomkinson

Archant

A man caught drug dealing by Carrow Bridge in Norwich threw a package containing drugs in the river in a bid to get away from police, a court heard.

Nathan Tomkinson, 42, was seen by officers meeting up with a group of people near the bridge but when officers approached Tomkinson he threw a package in the river and tried to run off, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said that police managed to arrest Tomkinson and when searched he was found to have 10 wraps of Class A drugs on him and £192 in cash.

When the package was recovered from the river it was discovered to contain more wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

Mr Spence said that when Tomkinson's phone was analysed, police found messages which had directed him where to meet up to carry out drug deals in the city.

He said: "The messages on the phone suggest he is a runner."

The court heard although Tomkinson had a list of 103 previous convictions for 243 offences he had not had any for drug dealing before.

You may also want to watch:

Tomkinson, of no fixed address, who appeared over a link from Norwich Prison, admitted possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on July 30, and was jailed for 24 months.

Sentencing him, Judge Stephen Holt accepted Tomkinson had a long-standing problem with drugs and had played a lesser role in the drugs supply chain.

"You were being directed by messages on your phone. You were addicted to the drugs you were selling."

Andrew Oliver, for Tomkinson, said that he had been homeless and without benefits at the time of the offences.

"He was having problems with his accommodation, not having benefits and his prescription for Methadone had been stopped."

He said that Tomkinson was trying to cushion the blow of not having his Methadone prescription by taking drugs.

He said that he had been working as a runner delivering the drugs: "It is perfectly clear he was being directed where to go. He was a runner being told where to go."

Mr Oliver added: "He accepts he has a problem with Class A drugs pretty much all of his life."

He said he deserved credit for his guilty plea.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

New injury blow as Norwich City release updates on Trybull, Klose and Zimmermann

Tom Trybull in action for Norwich City at West Ham on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Three iPads, cash and jewellery stolen in burglary

Harpsfield in Bowthorpe. Pic: Google Street View.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists