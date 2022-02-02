Connor Secker who has been jailed for 37 months. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drinkers in a Norwich pub were forced to defend themselves with a chair after a man burst in and threatened them with a knife.

Connor Secker, 20, was involved in an row with a group of others at the Berstrete Gates pub.

The Berstrete Gates pub in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Crown Court heard Secker “entered the pub with a large knife”.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said Secker “made stabbing motions” towards members of the group.

One of the group used a chair to help block the knife and the Secker fled.

When he was arrested a knife matching the description of the weapon he had had on him was found.

Secker, of Penn Grove, Norwich, appeared at court to be sentenced on Tuesday (February 1) having previously admitted affray on August 6 last year.

He also admitted two offences of having a bladed article in a public place on the same date.

Secker also faced sentence for a separate incident after he previously admitted three offences of having a bladed article and two of having an offensive weapon in a public place. It followed an incident on October 30, 2019, when police discovered an array of weapons when pulling over a car in Yarmouth Road, Norwich.

Secker was given a total of 37 months in a Young Offenders Institution (YOI).

Judge Maureen Bacon said he had been using the knife in a "stabbing motion" in the pub "to cause fear".

In terms of the offensive weapons offences found in 2019 Judge Bacon said they were "tooled up" with a "terrifying cache" of weapons.

John Morgans, mitigating, said Secker was “still very young”.

He said Secker has ADHD and “acts impulsively”, as he did when he confronted the group who he thought took his moped. But Mr Morgans said he “takes full responsibility” for what he has done and added that there was more to Secker than ADHD and someone who acts impulsively.

As previously reported Ryan Miller, 23, formerly of Fry Road, Eaton, was jailed for 24 months last month after admitting five weapons offences following the Yarmouth Road incident in 2019. Brogan Crosby, 20, from West Earlham, was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment suspended for 20 months and ordered to do 300 hours unpaid work.