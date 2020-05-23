Search

Robber threatened to stab worker just months after release from prison

PUBLISHED: 11:16 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 23 May 2020

Picture of Steven Wilson after he was jailed for a previous robbery in 2017. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Picture of Steven Wilson after he was jailed for a previous robbery in 2017. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A convicted robber threatened to stab a shop worker if he did not hand over cash just months after he had been released from prison for a shop raid, a court has heard.

Steven Wilson, 26, was jailed for four-and-a-half years following his part in an armed robbery at the Spar store in St Augustine’s, Norwich, in 2017 during which staff were threatened with a knife.

Norwich Crown Court heard that on March 26 this year - just months after being released from prison and just three days after the coronavirus lockdown began - Wilson entered the Tesco Express store on Aylsham Road.

Philip Farr, prosecuting, said Wilson picked up two 1p sweets and, as he went to pay with coins, made a grab for some notes.

The worker then grabbed the robber’s hand but a “tug of war” ensued over the notes before Wilson threatened to stab the victim stating several times “give it or I will stab you”.

Wilson, who did not have a knife and did not produce one, got away with £60 in cash before fleeing.

The shop worker was left feeling “shocked” and now feels anxious with every customer he serves.

The court heard the following day, Wilson went into the same Spar store in the city he had robbed in 2017. Wilson, who was drunk, became threatening and abusive towards staff telling one worker “I hope you get coronavirus and drop down dead”.

The spree continued with a theft from the Co-op on Sprowston Road on March 29 when he stole chocolate biscuits after being told he could only take two due to the restrictions.

He also threatened to stab a worker at the shop before a further theft from the Co-op on Friar Tuck Road, Norwich on March 30.

Wilson, of no fixed abode, appeared for sentence on Friday (May 22) having admitted those matters as well as other offences, including theft of a car, two offences of making off without payment after driving off on March 31 after filling up with fuel.

He also admitted driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on March 31 and using a vehicle without third party insurance on the same date.

Sentencing him to four years imprisonment, Judge Katharine Moore said there was “absolutely no excuse for your behaviour”.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said Wilson, who should have credit for his pleas, suffered from mental health issues, had a split personality disorder as well as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), ADHD and depression.

