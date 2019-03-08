Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man tells of how he fended off knife attack in Castle Meadow

PUBLISHED: 16:10 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 15 May 2019

File photo of Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

File photo of Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Archant Norfolk 2017

A man told how he managed to fend off being slashed in the face before he was stabbed in the arm in a late-night knife attack in Norwich.

Munsey Varnadore, 20, is alleged to have deliberately barged into one of a group of three men and then following an argument between the two groups, Varnadore is said to have produced a knife and attempted to slash one man across the face and stabbed another man in the arm, a court heard.

Varnadore, of St Edmundsbury Road, King's Lynn, and Cain Watson 22, of Angel Road, Norwich, have denied wounding Aaron Goffin with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempting to wound Yamana Partidge with intent and possession of a knife on July 30, 2017.

Giving evidence at Norwich Crown Court, Mr Goffin, 21, described how he was walking with his two friends on Castle Meadow towards Prince of Wales Road when the incident took place and told a jury how after an exchange of words, Varnadore had come at him with a knife which he saw was "glistening" in his hand.

He said that he and his friends had tried to get away but his way was blocked by a bus stop.

He said that after trying to slash his friend Mr Partridge in the face he then came towards him.

You may also want to watch:

"He first went for my face. He took a slash at my face which I managed to dodge."

He said he tried to push him back but then felt a hit like a punch to his left arm.

He said he did not realise he had been stabbed at first but after Varnadore ran off he said he felt a tingling sensation in his arm.

Mr Goffin said that he was treated by a first aider on the scene and got help at the SOS bus.

He was later taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he was treated for his injury.

Mr Goffin told the court that he had not wanted any confrontation as he had been on a night out and was on his way to meet some of his old school friends at a nightclub.

He said: " I was more worried about getting away."

The trial continues.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

400 cannabis plants discovered near Norwich

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library

Two people arrested after multiple van break-ins

Two people have been arrested after van break-ins. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists