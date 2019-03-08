Man tells of how he fended off knife attack in Castle Meadow

File photo of Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY. Archant Norfolk 2017

A man told how he managed to fend off being slashed in the face before he was stabbed in the arm in a late-night knife attack in Norwich.

Munsey Varnadore, 20, is alleged to have deliberately barged into one of a group of three men and then following an argument between the two groups, Varnadore is said to have produced a knife and attempted to slash one man across the face and stabbed another man in the arm, a court heard.

Varnadore, of St Edmundsbury Road, King's Lynn, and Cain Watson 22, of Angel Road, Norwich, have denied wounding Aaron Goffin with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempting to wound Yamana Partidge with intent and possession of a knife on July 30, 2017.

Giving evidence at Norwich Crown Court, Mr Goffin, 21, described how he was walking with his two friends on Castle Meadow towards Prince of Wales Road when the incident took place and told a jury how after an exchange of words, Varnadore had come at him with a knife which he saw was "glistening" in his hand.

He said that he and his friends had tried to get away but his way was blocked by a bus stop.

He said that after trying to slash his friend Mr Partridge in the face he then came towards him.

"He first went for my face. He took a slash at my face which I managed to dodge."

He said he tried to push him back but then felt a hit like a punch to his left arm.

He said he did not realise he had been stabbed at first but after Varnadore ran off he said he felt a tingling sensation in his arm.

Mr Goffin said that he was treated by a first aider on the scene and got help at the SOS bus.

He was later taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he was treated for his injury.

Mr Goffin told the court that he had not wanted any confrontation as he had been on a night out and was on his way to meet some of his old school friends at a nightclub.

He said: " I was more worried about getting away."

The trial continues.