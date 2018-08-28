Search

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

PUBLISHED: 14:03 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:13 30 December 2018

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

A man has been taken to hospital and a number of arrests have been made following a fight in a Norfolk village.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance in Hoveton on Saturday, December 29.

Officers were called to Station Road, just off Norwich Road, at about 5.25pm after it was reported a number of people were fighting.

Police have now arrested four men, aged between 26 and 36, in connection with the incident and they have been taken to Police Investigation Centres in Aylsham and Wymondham.

One of the suspects was later taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after becoming unwell while in custody as a result of an injury sustained during the fighting.

He has since been transferred for treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he remains in a stable condition.

Two areas on Station Road have been sealed off by police while scene enquiries are carried out and the cordons currently remain in place.

- Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information concerning it should contact police on 101.

