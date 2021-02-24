Man arrested over threats to kill taken to hospital for treatment
- Credit: Nick Butcher
A man arrested after making threats to kill during a disturbance at a Norwich home in the early hours of the morning has been taken to hospital for treatment.
Police were called to Haslips Close shortly before 1am on Monday, February 22 after a man, aged in his 60s, entered his neighbour's property and threatened them.
He then returned to his own home in a distressed state and locked himself inside.
Police were called to the scene, including firearms and public order officers and police negotiators.
Following lengthy negotiations, officers forced entry to the property shortly after 6am and detained the man. No-one was injured.
The man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and taken into custody for questioning.
A police spokesman said the man was released under investigation while enquiries continue.
But following a mental health assessment while in custody the man was subsequently served a recall to hospital notice at Hellesdon Hospital.
Most Read
- 1 Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts
- 2 Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack
- 3 Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'
- 4 Chicken recalled from supermarkets over salmonella warning
- 5 Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
- 6 Morrisons objects to plans for out-of-town Lidl
- 7 Calls for bridge to stop A47 dualling work leaving villagers cut off
- 8 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
- 9 Council takes five minutes to agree to £100,000 land purchase
- 10 Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich