Man arrested over threats to kill taken to hospital for treatment

Published: 1:02 PM February 24, 2021

A man arrested after making threats to kill during a disturbance at a home in Haslips Close, Norwich, has been taken to hospital for treatment. - Credit: Nick Butcher

A man arrested after making threats to kill during a disturbance at a Norwich home in the early hours of the morning has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called to Haslips Close shortly before 1am on Monday, February 22 after a man, aged in his 60s, entered his neighbour's property and threatened them.

He then returned to his own home in a distressed state and locked himself inside.

Police were called to the scene, including firearms and public order officers and police negotiators.

Following lengthy negotiations, officers forced entry to the property shortly after 6am and detained the man. No-one was injured.

The man was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and taken into custody for questioning.

A police spokesman said the man was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

But following a mental health assessment while in custody the man was subsequently served a recall to hospital notice at Hellesdon Hospital.