Man taken to hospital after 'alcohol-fuelled' fight outside nightclub

PUBLISHED: 12:37 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 17 June 2019

A man was taken to hospital after a fight in Dereham. Picture: Norfolk Police

A man had to be taken to hospital after an "alcohol-fuelled" fight between two groups of men outside a Dereham nightclub.

Officers from Norfolk police were called at 2.29am to the junction of Quebec Street and Church Street to reports of a fight outside The Metro nightclub and bar.

A spokesperson from the police said: "Two groups of men were involved in an alcohol-fuelled altercation."

One man had to be taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with an injury to his arm.

No one was arrested but police have confirmed that inquiries are on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number on 101.

