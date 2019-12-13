Man taken to hospital after being found 'slumped in pool of blood' in Norwich Lanes

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Submitted Submitted anonymously (man called Ian)

A man has been taken to hospital after being discovered "slumped in a doorway in a pool of blood" in the Norwich Lanes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are investigating a suspected assault in St Gregory's Alley in Norwich Picture: Denise Bradley Police are investigating a suspected assault in St Gregory's Alley in Norwich Picture: Denise Bradley

At around 6.45pm on Thursday, December 12, police were called to St Gregory's Alley, off St Benedict's Street, to reports that a male victim had been attacked.

The incident happened outside Athena Games and when police attended soon after the call blood was discovered at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital for further treatment and police continue to investigate the circumstances of the attack.

A police cordon was put in place for more than an hour after the alleged attack.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary initially said that the possibility of a stabbing was one of the lines of enquiry officers investigating the attack would be following.

However, it has since been confirmed that no other people are being sought in connection with the incident any more.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reporters of a man bleeding heavily after sustaining injuries in St Gregory's Alley in Norwich.

"The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."

An eye witness said: "I followed the blood trail from outside the Birdcage pub on Pottergate and found the victim slumped in a doorway in a pool of blood."

The witness added that the man looked to be aged between 25 and 32.