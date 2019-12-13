Search

Advanced search

Updated

Man taken to hospital after being found 'slumped in pool of blood' in Norwich Lanes

PUBLISHED: 08:35 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 13 December 2019

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Submitted

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Submitted

Submitted anonymously (man called Ian)

A man has been taken to hospital after being discovered "slumped in a doorway in a pool of blood" in the Norwich Lanes.

Police are investigating a suspected assault in St Gregory's Alley in Norwich Picture: Denise BradleyPolice are investigating a suspected assault in St Gregory's Alley in Norwich Picture: Denise Bradley

At around 6.45pm on Thursday, December 12, police were called to St Gregory's Alley, off St Benedict's Street, to reports that a male victim had been attacked.

The incident happened outside Athena Games and when police attended soon after the call blood was discovered at the scene.

The man was taken to hospital for further treatment and police continue to investigate the circumstances of the attack.

A police cordon was put in place for more than an hour after the alleged attack.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary initially said that the possibility of a stabbing was one of the lines of enquiry officers investigating the attack would be following.

However, it has since been confirmed that no other people are being sought in connection with the incident any more.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reporters of a man bleeding heavily after sustaining injuries in St Gregory's Alley in Norwich.

"The man was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."

An eye witness said: "I followed the blood trail from outside the Birdcage pub on Pottergate and found the victim slumped in a doorway in a pool of blood."

The witness added that the man looked to be aged between 25 and 32.

Most Read

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chloe Smith re-elected in Norwich North with increased majority

Norwich North Conservative candidate Chloe Smith celebrating her win for The General Election 2019 count at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wouldn’t rule it out’ - Watch the moment Norwich MP is asked about a Labour leadership bid

General election_ December 2019_St. Andrew's Hall count_Norwich South_Clive Lewis, for The Labour Party. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Banned drink-driver caught over limit behind wheel of partner’s car

Nigel Dunne was jailed for 14 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists