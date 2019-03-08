Man taken to hospital after being attacked with a weapon in Rackheath
PUBLISHED: 17:28 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 16 April 2019
A man was taken to hospital with a “significant injury” to his head after he was attacked with a weapon in Rackheath.
The incident happened in Green Lane West shortly after midnight on Tuesday (April 16) when the victim, a man aged in his 30s, was assaulted with a weapon.
He received a significant injury to his head and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment, and has now been released.
A white Vauxhall van and a Ford Titanium car, which police believe may be involved in the incident, were seized from Wendover Road on Rackheath Industrial Estate.
A police cordon was put in place but has now been removed.
Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
