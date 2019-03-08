Dealer who swallowed £1,200 worth of drugs must pay back £430

Troy Anderson was jailed for 40 months in July last year. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A dealer who swallowed more than 100 wraps of cocaine and heroin worth £1,200 trying to avoid detection has now been ordered to pay back £439 or face a further 21 days in jail.

Troy Anderson, 29, was jailed for 40 months at Norwich Crown Court in July last year after he refused to stop for police in King's Lynn and swallowed drugs in a bid to avoid getting caught.

When arrested he was kept under observation and eventually two large rolls of heroin and cocaine were recovered by police.

When tested it was discovered Anderson had swallowed 80 wraps of cocaine and 49 wraps of heroin with a street value of £1,290.

Anderson, from London, was back in Norwich Crown Court for a confiscation hearing on Monday, which heard the benefit figure from his drug dealing was £9,522, but the amount able to be recovered was just £439.

The money available was most of the cash seized on his arrest on May 8, last year.

Duncan O'Donnell, for Anderson, asked for 11 weeks to pay as he said Anderson was doing all he could to comply with the order while serving his time in jail.

Judge Katharine Moore agreed the order and said Anderson should serve 21 days in default of the payment not being made.

At his sentencing hearing the actions by Anderson prompted the judge to warn about the dangers of swallowing large quantities of drugs on this scale.

Judge Andrew Shaw told him: "You should ask 'why take a risk like that? Is it really worth it?"