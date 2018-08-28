Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Man arrested in Acle on suspicion of drink-driving

PUBLISHED: 13:37 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:03 28 January 2019

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Acle on suspicion of drink-driving. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Acle on suspicion of drink-driving. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A man has been arrested in a Norfolk village on suspicion of drink-driving.

Officers with the Norfolk Roads and Armed Policing team stopped a car at Crossways Terrace in Acle at 11am on Monday (January 28).

The driver, a man in his 30s, was arrested and is currently in police custody.

British Transport Police also attended the incident to assist the local constabulary.

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dementia support group achieves new milestone

Volunteers collecting awards in 2017. Picture: Rodney Smith

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists