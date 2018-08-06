Man admits supplying drugs in Norwich to undercover police officer

Published: 1:56 AM August 6, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

A man arrested as part of a crackdown on county lines drug dealing in Norwich has admitted supplying Class A drugs to an undercover police officer.

Andrew Wirt, 31, of no fixed address, who appeared via a video link from Norwich Prison, admitted supplying heroin to an undercover police officer, on January 30 and 31, and supplying the undercover officer with cocaine on February 5 and February 27, this year.

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A between December 5, 2017, and April 26, 2018.

He also admitted possession of heroin on July 9, this year and possession of cannabis on the same date.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that the pleas were acceptable to the prosecution.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentence until Friday, August 10.

Wirt was arrested in Norwich, on Monday, July 9, after police appealed for help from the public in tracing Wirt.