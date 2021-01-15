Norwich man admits supplying drugs to small group of friends

Published: 6:00 AM January 15, 2021

A Norwich man has admitted supplying drugs to a small number of friends.

Lewis LIttlechild, 23, was a passenger in a car which was stopped by police on April 27 last year.

Officers became suspicious of Littlechild and found drugs on him.

Norwich Crown Court heard LIttlechild was to tell police he was spending £1,000 a month on drugs some of which he would supply to friends.

Lewis Littlechild, of College Road, Norwich, appeared at court on Thursday having previously admitted supplying cocaine and MDMA as well as possession of cocaine.

Judge Stephen Holt said the custody threshold had been crossed but in this case could suspend that prison sentence.

Littlechld was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete up to 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) and must also carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said he accepted he had supplied to a small number of friends over a limited period and added that he was remorseful.



