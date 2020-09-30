Man suffers head injury after collision with scooter
PUBLISHED: 13:40 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 30 September 2020
A man was taken to hospital with a head injury after he was involved in a collision with a 50cc scooter.
Police are seeking witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft.
A police spokesman said: “Officers were called at just after 7.15pm on Monday, September 28, to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a white Piaggio NRG 50cc scooter.
“The pedestrian – a man aged in his 40s – was initially taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment to a head injury, but was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision – including anyone driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle – should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting crime reference 56753/20.
