Search

Advanced search

Man suffers head injury after collision with scooter

PUBLISHED: 13:40 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:40 30 September 2020

Police are seeking witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Police are seeking witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A man was taken to hospital with a head injury after he was involved in a collision with a 50cc scooter.

Police are seeking witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called at just after 7.15pm on Monday, September 28, to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a white Piaggio NRG 50cc scooter.

“The pedestrian – a man aged in his 40s – was initially taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for treatment to a head injury, but was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision – including anyone driving in the area at the time with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle – should contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting crime reference 56753/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Another Norfolk school confirms coronavirus case

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

IT’S ON: Lynn get green light to start season

Football will return to The Walks Picture: Ian Burt

Man who died in A148 collision is named

A man in his 50s who died following a single vehicle collision on the A148 near Hillington has been named. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Butcher retires after 46 years with family firm

Robert Seppings hopes he can continue helping out at the family run butchers after he retires. PHOTO: Simon Buck

40 supermarket jobs on offer as station yard redevelopment moves ahead

The entrance to the new Co-op food store will be off Stony Lane in Reepham. Image: Google StreetView