Man suffers head injuries after falling down the stairs in Norwich assault

A man has suffered head injuries after being assaulted at a block of flats in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has suffered head injuries after being assaulted at a block of flats in Norwich.

The victim, a man in his 60s was talking to the attacker before he assaulted him, leading to him falling down the stairs.

The attack happened on the main stairway in Golding Place, Norwich at around 7.50pm.

You may also want to watch:

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital with injuries to his head.

Police are now appealing for witnesses too the assault.

The suspect, who has been described as a black man, is believed to have run off towards the West Pottergate area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact DC Luke Soar at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.