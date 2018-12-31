Search

Man suffers fractured eye socket in pub attack

31 December, 2018 - 12:08
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in a pub in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in a pub in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in a King’s Lynn pub.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was knocked unconscious after being punched in the head in premises on St James Street by an unknown suspect or suspects.

Officers say the attack happened at around 9pm on Friday, December 21.

Norfolk police said as a result of the incident, the victim has suffered a fractured eye socket.

An East of England Ambulance spokesman said: “We were called at 8.59pm on December 21 to reports of an assault in St James Street, King’s Lynn.

“We sent one ambulance to the scene and took a man in his 20s to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should contact PC Thomas Semmons at King’s Lynn police station on 101, quoting reference 36/80558/18.

