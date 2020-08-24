Man left with broken jaw in assault

A 40-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted by two men in St Michael's Close, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man suffered a broken jaw and facial injuries after being assaulted by two men in Thetford.

The 40-year-old was injured in an incident in St Michael’s Close on Saturday night at about 11pm.

The victim had been cycling to a friend’s house when he was approached by a woman asking for help.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man stopped and was then punched and kicked by two men.

The spokesman said: “Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time and witnessed the incident or may have noticed two men and a woman together.”

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Gareth Davies at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.