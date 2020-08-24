Search

Man left with broken jaw in assault

PUBLISHED: 10:36 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 24 August 2020

A 40-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being assaulted by two men in St Michael's Close, Thetford. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man suffered a broken jaw and facial injuries after being assaulted by two men in Thetford.

The 40-year-old was injured in an incident in St Michael’s Close on Saturday night at about 11pm.

The victim had been cycling to a friend’s house when he was approached by a woman asking for help.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man stopped and was then punched and kicked by two men.

The spokesman said: “Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area around the time and witnessed the incident or may have noticed two men and a woman together.”

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Gareth Davies at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

City set for Hugill swoop

Jordan Hugill is set to link up with Norwich City at their German training base Picture: Nigel French/PA Images

Italian restaurant coming next as popular tapas bar closes

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Three taken to hospital after car overturns

Three people were cut free from a car after it overturned on the A134 Brandon Road at Thetford Picture: Brandon fire station

