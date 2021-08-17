Published: 8:59 AM August 17, 2021

A man suffered a fractured skull following a fight outside the Fiveways pub in Norwich last month. - Credit: Simon Finlay

A man suffered a fractured skull following a fight outside a Norwich pub.

Police were called to the Fiveways pub on Gipsy Lane following reports of a fight involving several people.

A man was knocked unconscious during the incident, which happened at about 10.30pm on July 31, and taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said he was later discharged with a suspected hairline fracture to his skull, although his injuries were not thought to be "life-threatening or life-changing".

Two people, an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, was later arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Both were released on bail until August 24 while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.