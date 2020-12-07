Man taken to hospital after being hit with tool in street

Published: 12:45 PM December 7, 2020

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit on the arm with a tool.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking on London Road, Thetford, near the playing fields, when he was approached and spoken to by two men.

One of the men struck the victim on the arm with a tool, causing lacerations.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at about 10.10pm on December 5, and would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

The suspects are described as white. One was wearing a blue jumper and a black body warmer whilst the other was wearing a blue coat and a stripy hat. It’s also believed one of them was carrying an orange carrier bag.

Anyone with information, or CCTV or dashcam footage of the London Road, Bridge Street and White Hart Street areas at the time, should contact Thetford CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/85680/20.



