News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man taken to hospital after being hit with tool in street

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:45 PM December 7, 2020   
London Road, Thetford. Picture: IAN BURT

London Road, Thetford. Picture: IAN BURT - Credit: IAN BURT

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit on the arm with a tool.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was walking on London Road, Thetford, near the playing fields, when he was approached and spoken to by two men.

One of the men struck the victim on the arm with a tool, causing lacerations.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at about 10.10pm on December 5, and would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

The suspects are described as white. One was wearing a blue jumper and a black body warmer whilst the other was wearing a blue coat and a stripy hat. It’s also believed one of them was carrying an orange carrier bag.

Anyone with information, or CCTV or dashcam footage of the London Road, Bridge Street and White Hart Street areas at the time, should contact  Thetford CID on 101 quoting reference number 36/85680/20.


Most Read

  1. 1 Heart-breaking drone images show flattened remains of Winterton cafe
  2. 2 Revealed: the location of second Norfolk bird flu farm
  3. 3 Village pub offers 'proper' 1p 'Penne-y Pasta' dish with alcoholic drink
  1. 4 Coronavirus cases see small rise again across much of Norfolk
  2. 5 Bird flu outbreak confirmed at second Norfolk turkey farm
  3. 6 Historic coffee house on Elm Hill, in Norwich, closes after 69 years
  4. 7 Man denies running Japanese restaurant from Norwich home for the third time
  5. 8 Driver caught doing 62mph in a 30mph zone
  6. 9 Large police presence in Norfolk village after person dies on boat
  7. 10 Six fines and four prohibition orders for businesses flouting lockdown rules

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Workmen unearth six skeletons during city street overhaul

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Latest situation at Norfolk hospitals sees covid-related admissions...

Ruth Lawes

person

9 Norfolk pubs with heated gardens for mixed households

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon