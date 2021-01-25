Man stopped for riding his bike with no lights had £500 of cannabis

Published: 5:07 PM January 25, 2021

Kyle Meredith was found with cannabis when stopped on his bike in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A man stopped on his bike for having no lights was found with cannabis with a street value of about £500.

Kyle Meredith, 23, also had £110 in cash when police stopped him on January 30, 2020, Norwich Crown Court heard on Monday.

William Saunders, prosecuting, said Meredith was stopped in Norwich after he was seen riding his bike with no lights.

Mr Saunders said he volunteered to police that he had cannabis and said it was for personal use.

He told police he used the cannabis for health reasons and bought in bulk.

When his phone was searched there were drug dealing messages on it and he admitted supplying friends.

The value of the cannabis was about £500.

Meredith of Heigham Street, Norwich, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The court heard he was of previous good character.

David Stewart, for Meredith, said: "This arrest has had a salutary effect on him."

Judge Maureen Bacon imposed an 18 month community order and made him do 150 hours unpaid work.

She also ordered confiscation of the £110 cash which was seized.