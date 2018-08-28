Man stopped for no headlights arrested for drug driving
PUBLISHED: 11:16 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 25 January 2019
A motorist stopped by police for not having his car headlights on has been arrested for more serious motoring offences.
Police pulled over the driver of a Corsa in Ashill, near Watton, on Friday after spotting the car did not have its headlights on despite the foggy early morning conditions.
The man was arrested after checks by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing team showed the man was disqualified from driving.
He was also arrested on suspicion of drug driver after failing a roadside drug detection test.