Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man stopped by police in Norwich found to be carrying a knife

PUBLISHED: 21:08 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:12 22 January 2019

A man stop-searched by police in Norwich has been charged with possession of a class B drug and a large knife. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man stop-searched by police in Norwich has been charged with possession of a class B drug and a large knife. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A man stop-searched by police in Norwich has been charged with possession of a class B drug and a knife.

The knife a man stop-searched in Norwich has tucked into his waistband. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyThe knife a man stop-searched in Norwich has tucked into his waistband. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich police stop searched the young man on Rosary Road this morning (Tuesday, January 22).

During the search he was found to be in possession of cannabis and a large knife, which he had tucked down his waistband.

Norwich Police tweeted: “A young male stop-searched this morning on Rosary Road has just been charged with possession of cannabis and possession of a knife tucked into his waistband.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott

Decision made to shut 38 of Norfolk’s 53 children’s centres

Martha Smith-Cordiner, two, daughter of councillor Mike Smith-Clare, Labour lead for children and young people, protesting against the closure of Children's Centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I feel a lot of love for me to come here’ – Oliveira pledges to work hard for Reading after leaving City on loan

Nelson Oliveira has joined Reading on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

Norwich City youngsters bow out of FA Youth Cup after a bad night at Preston

Adam Idah twice went close for the young Canaries Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists