Man stole £1,000 bike and sold it for £50

PUBLISHED: 13:20 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 24 June 2019

The Go Outdoors store in Norwich. Picture Archant.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010

A man who was struggling to get by stole a mountain bike worth nearly £1000 from a Norwich store and sold it for £50, a court has heard.

Paul Merchant, 42, went into the Go Outdoors store in Barker Street, Norwich, and stole a women's mountain bike worth £999.

Jane Walker, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (June 24) said Merchant then left the store before going to Halfords to try and pick up some pedals for the bike as there was none on it.

The court heard the bike was later sold on for just £50.

Merchant, of Northumberland Street, Norwich, was picked up on CCTV in both stores following the incident on May 15 before being arrested on June 23 at his home address.

He appeared at court in custody and admitted stealing a women's mountain bike.

Kieran Dunphy, for Merchant, said he has represented the client for "a few years now".

He said he had "quite a bad drugs habit for most of his life" but was now clean and on a methadone script.

But as he was no longer on drugs Mr Dunphy said he now got universal credit rather than employment and support allowance (ESA) which meant he got £50 less a fortnight.

Mr Dunphy added that Merchant, who is due to be recalled to prison, just "reverted back to type".

He was jailed for 40 days and ordered to pay £50 compensation for the theft of the bike that he sold.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

