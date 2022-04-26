Man in 20s still in hospital five weeks after serious Norwich attack
- Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk
A man remains in hospital more than five weeks after being attacked in Norwich.
The man, in his 20s, was assaulted in St Vedast Street, off Prince of Wales Road shortly before 2.30am on Saturday, March 19.
He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with "life-threatening injuries".
A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man "remains in hospital receiving treatment".
Two people have since appeared in court after being charged in relation to the attack.
Codie Marjoram, 18, of Calthorpe Road, Norwich, has been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and three counts of assault by beating.
Achilles Lawrence Gate'te, also 18 and from Cunningham Road, Norwich, has also been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and three other assaults.
Most Read
- 1 OPINION: Train abuse aimed at me as a parent showed a huge lack of class
- 2 How cost of living squeeze is felt in Norfolk's most exclusive village
- 3 New owners take over Wherry Hotel and Castle Carvery restaurants
- 4 Man, 28, left with life-threatening injuries after electric bike crash
- 5 Long delays in Norwich and broken down vehicle on A47
- 6 Car dealership closes ahead of anticipated supermarket move
- 7 Hermes driver may not have been wearing seatbelt before Sandringham crash
- 8 Cruisers stuck on Norfolk Broads could take days to free after rescue
- 9 New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk
- 10 Bomb squad called in after failed sniffer dog digs up live grenade
Both defendants have appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court last month and are due up at Norwich Crown Court on May 4.
They have both been granted conditional bail.