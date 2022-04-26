News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 20s still in hospital five weeks after serious Norwich attack

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:49 PM April 26, 2022
Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city.

A man remains in hospital more than five weeks after being attacked in Norwich.

The man, in his 20s, was assaulted in St Vedast Street, off Prince of Wales Road shortly before 2.30am on Saturday, March 19.

Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with "life-threatening injuries".

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the man "remains in hospital receiving treatment".

Two people have since appeared in court after being charged in relation to the attack.

Police at the scene on St Vedast Street, Norwich on Saturday, March 19 following an incident in the city.

Codie Marjoram, 18, of Calthorpe Road, Norwich, has been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and three counts of assault by beating.

Achilles Lawrence Gate'te, also 18 and from Cunningham Road, Norwich, has also been charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm and three other assaults.

Both defendants have appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court last month and are due up at Norwich Crown Court on May 4.

They have both been granted conditional bail.

