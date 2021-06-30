Published: 2:51 PM June 30, 2021

A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man is still in hospital more than two weeks after suffering serious head injuries in a serious assault in Norwich.

Officers were called to St Andrews Street just after 5pm on Sunday, June 13 following reports a man in his 30s had been assaulted by another man.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he was initially said to be in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the man was in a "stable condition in hospital".

Enquiries led officers to arrest a man in Dereham Road, Norwich, shortly after midnight on Monday, June 14.

The suspect was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged in connection with the incident.

Michael Maylen, of Music House Lane, Norwich, is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on July 13 having been charged with attempted murder.

He initially appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court earlier in June.